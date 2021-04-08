Born, Shelley June (Cannon)

BARABOO - Shelley June (Cannon) Born, a mother to many in our community and known for greeting everyone with a big hug, a boisterous laugh and a cold beer, passed away in her home in Baraboo on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from cancer. She was 62.

Shelley's funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, outdoors, rain or shine, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 727 8th St., Baraboo, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. The family asks that attendees bring their own chairs, umbrellas, and respect masking and social distance guidelines. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, April 9 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Graveside services will follow in Fairwater Cemetery, Fairwater, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials in remembrance of Shelley may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or to the Friends of the Baraboo Zoo. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.