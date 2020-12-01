Borth, Kevin L.

REESEVILLE - Kevin L. Borth, age 55 of Reeseville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Kevin was born on February 23, 1965 in Beaver Dam to William and Eileen (Braunschweig) Borth. He was united in marriage to Dawn Paar on November 3, 2012 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Dodgeland High School.

Kevin took pride in his country and served in the United States Army. His passions in life were farming, landscaping/gardening, construction work, antiques, artistic, collecting McCoy pottery and spending time with his family. Kevin lived to be able to come home to his family and spend as much time as possible with them. Can't express how much he loved his family and what he would sacrifice for himself to give to others.

For many years, Kevin worked as Heavy-duty Equipment Operator and was good at his job. He was always willing to give a helping hand, and to share his knowledge with others. There wasn't much he couldn't do, but he always knew where to get help from.