Bosch, Edward Jerome

Edward was extremely active in retirement and devoted his life to his family. He could always be seen at his kids’ and grandkids’ events, from sports to musicals to celebrations of sacraments and everything in between. He loved sports and could always be found watching some sporting event on TV. He was a loyal Wisconsinite and loved the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Badgers, and we never tired of the Ice Bowl memories.

Edward devoted his life to serving God and others, always willing to help and lend a hand. He played many roles over the course of his lifetime: reader, usher, Knight, volunteer, mentor, teacher, consultant, handyman, organizer, leader, builder, dishwasher, janitor, and member of the Honor Guard.

Like many who’ve served but don’t consider themselves veterans, Edward was proud of being a member of the American Legion and respected the men and women who served in the military. He was committed to honoring and serving the legacy of his fellow military men and women who lost their lives, whether through active combat or beyond their military careers. He began serving as part of the Honor Guard when he retired and regretfully forfeited his uniform 25 years later when he became ill.

We love him, we will miss him, and we honor him with a Final Salute.