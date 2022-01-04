Bosch, Gayle Cecilia

MAYVILLE - Gayle Cecilia Bosch, wife, mother and grandmother, was welcomed into eternal life on Jan. 2, 2022, with her children by her side. Gayle was the youngest of three children and born to Cecilia and Ivo Herber in Milwaukee, Wis., on Dec. 3, 1933. She attended St. Anne Grade School and graduated from Divine Savior High School in 1952. She attended one year of school at Alverno College in the music program before working full-time at Kohl's Food Store.

Gayle met the love of her life, Edward, while both were working at Kohl's. They had a courtship full of laughs and friends before marrying in 1955. They immediately moved to Mayville to seek better vocational opportunities. While Gayle hoped it would be a temporary move, she came to love the small town, raised five children, and they made it their home the remainder of their lives.

Gayle is survived by sons, Anthony (Gia) and John (Joy); daughters, Kathleen Brummond (Terry), Theresa Knaus (Daniel) and Mary O'Neil (John); sister-in-law, Sister Margaret Bosch; 12 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was greeted in heaven by her husband of 65 years; parents; brothers, John and Ivan; and her beloved grandson, Peter Brummond.