Bosveld, Esther

WAUPUN—Esther Mildred Bosveld, age 101, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Christian Homestead.

Esther was born on March 19, 1920, in Fond du Lac County, a daughter of Samuel and Lillie (Radtke) Moritz. On Sept. 1, 1938, she was united in marriage to John Bosveld in Waupun. Esther helped her husband on their farm and worked at Ben Franklin for many years.

Esther is survived by her two sons, Bob (Judy) Bosveld of Markesan and Jerry (Bev) Bosveld of Waupun; a granddaughter, Cindy (Byron) Lewis; three great-grandchildren, Brennan (Emily), Rory (Becky) and Landon (Camille); four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; and three siblings.

Visitation for Esther will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 W. Main St., Waupun.

A funeral service for Esther will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

A memorial fund has been established in Esther’s name.

The funeral service will be streamed on our Facebook page, Kohls Community Funeral Home.