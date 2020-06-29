Both, Phyllis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG - Phyllis Both, age 81, of Reedsburg, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on Nov. 23, 1938, in Chicago, Ill. to the late Clarence and Irene (Biedzinski) Mueller.

On Feb. 25, 1956 she was united in marriage to Henry Both at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Chicago, Ill. Phyllis was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg.

She was a devoted, caring person to family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, nature, travel, animals, cooking, reading and volunteer work. She enjoyed her jobs in the nursing field and especially her time as the Sauk County Horticultural Educator for UW. She wrote articles on gardening in local newspapers and was the Ann Landers but for gardeners.

She was preceded in death by her husband Henry on January 8, 2020; her parents, her sister Patricia Wojtach and her brother Robert.

She is survived by her 8 children Ronald (Karen) Both of LaValle, Barbara (Irven) Merner of Algonquin, Ill., Sharon Johnson of Reedsburg, Susan (Frank) Azzolina of Valparaiso, Ind., Mary (John) Kittle of Hanover Park, Ill., Theresa (Mark) Bouras of Wisconsin Dells, Richard Both of Visalia, Calif., Michael (Amelia) Both of Wheaton, Ill.; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and her brother Gerald Mueller.