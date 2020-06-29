Both, Phyllis

REEDSBURG - Phyllis Both, age 81, of Reedsburg, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on Nov. 23, 1938, in Chicago, Ill. to the late Clarence and Irene (Biedzinski) Mueller.
On Feb. 25, 1956 she was united in marriage to Henry Both at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Chicago, Ill. Phyllis was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg.
She was a devoted, caring person to family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, nature, travel, animals, cooking, reading and volunteer work. She enjoyed her jobs in the nursing field and especially her time as the Sauk County Horticultural Educator for UW. She wrote articles on gardening in local newspapers and was the Ann Landers but for gardeners.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry on January 8, 2020; her parents, her sister Patricia Wojtach and her brother Robert.
She is survived by her 8 children Ronald (Karen) Both of LaValle, Barbara (Irven) Merner of Algonquin, Ill., Sharon Johnson of Reedsburg, Susan (Frank) Azzolina of Valparaiso, Ind., Mary (John) Kittle of Hanover Park, Ill., Theresa (Mark) Bouras of Wisconsin Dells, Richard Both of Visalia, Calif., Michael (Amelia) Both of Wheaton, Ill.; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and her brother Gerald Mueller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Phyllis on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg. The Reverend David Carrano, Pastor, will be the Celebrant. A visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Masks are requested for the Mass.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a memorial fund established in her name.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)