Bowdin, Raymond L. "Ray"

RIO—Raymond “Ray” L. Bowdin, 85, of Rio passed away April 29, 2021 in Wyocena at the Columbia Health Care Center. He was born in Kingsville, Ohio April 22, 1936 the son of Harvey and Olive (Griffin) Bowdin. The family moved back to the Otsego area of Wisconsin when Ray was 4 years old. He was a 1955 graduate of Columbus High School. He married Barbara Lee Cutsforth October 20, 1956 at the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus.

Ray was a hard working man. He spent 32 years working as a ripsaw operator at Schweiger Industries in Jefferson retiring in 1998. After retirement, Ray delivered the Shopper Stopper in Poynette for 12 years. Ray was a simple, quiet man, with a hint of mischief — mischief he often shared with his brother and best friend, John. He embarked on many “shortcuts” down country roads. Ray loved the outdoors, camping with his family, biking, hunting, fishing, and hiking. He passed along many lessons of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren- teaching them about hunting, fishing, and how to build a proper campfire.