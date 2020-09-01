 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowen, Bridget M.
0 entries

Bowen, Bridget M.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – Bridget M. Bowen, age 55, passed away peacefully at her home in Portage on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Bridget was born on Nov. 4, 1964, in Anaheim, Calif., the daughter of Michael and Billie (Edwards) Bowen. She received her Masters of Arts in Psychology from North Central University, her Certified Nursing Assistant from Madison MATC, Bachelors of Science in Psychology from Grand Canyon University, and Health Unit Clerk from Waukesha Technical Institute. Bridget enjoyed education and taking classes throughout her life as well as taking care of her pets.

She is survived by her mother, Billie Long of Lyndon Station; brothers, Sean Bowen of Mauston and Patrick Bowen of Hartford; half-brother, Chad Long of Reedsburg; half-sister, Jennifer Long of Lyndon Station; aunt, Jeanette Edwards of Weston, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents earlier in her life and her Grandpa William Louis Edwards who she has deeply missed since 2008, her father who passed away in 2005, and her uncle, David Edwards.

A private family memorial service will be held. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Bowen, Bridget M.

Bridget Bowen

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News