Bowen, Bridget M.

PORTAGE – Bridget M. Bowen, age 55, passed away peacefully at her home in Portage on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Bridget was born on Nov. 4, 1964, in Anaheim, Calif., the daughter of Michael and Billie (Edwards) Bowen. She received her Masters of Arts in Psychology from North Central University, her Certified Nursing Assistant from Madison MATC, Bachelors of Science in Psychology from Grand Canyon University, and Health Unit Clerk from Waukesha Technical Institute. Bridget enjoyed education and taking classes throughout her life as well as taking care of her pets.
She is survived by her mother, Billie Long of Lyndon Station; brothers, Sean Bowen of Mauston and Patrick Bowen of Hartford; half-brother, Chad Long of Reedsburg; half-sister, Jennifer Long of Lyndon Station; aunt, Jeanette Edwards of Weston, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents earlier in her life and her Grandpa William Louis Edwards who she has deeply missed since 2008, her father who passed away in 2005, and her uncle, David Edwards.
A private family memorial service will be held. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
