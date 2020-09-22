Bowser, Robert O., Sr.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EASTON - Robert O. Bowser Sr., 85, of Easton in Adams County, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Villa Pines in Friendship, Wis. Robert "Bob" was born July 5, 1935, in Columbia County, Wis., to David W. and Adeline E. (Kaleas) Bowser.

Bob served in the U.S. Army 1957-1959, most of that time at Sandia Base near Albuquerque, N.M. It was in Albuquerque that Bob met and married Joyce B. Harris in 1958. When Bob was discharged, they moved back to Wisconsin, living near Easton in Adams County, where they lived out their lives. The union was blessed with four children.

Bob spent many years working for House of Harmony, first in Adams then in Reedsburg when the company moved there. When Harmony closed in 1985 Bob worked for sign companies in Lake Delton and then for motels doing maintenance work before retiring in 2008. After retiring Bob enjoyed taking walks with his dog, Baby, and visiting his family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by wife, Joy, in 2007; daughter, Teresa, in 2018; sister, Barbara, in 1977; and grandson, Bobby, in 1986.