Feb. 25, 1945—June 23, 2022

LYNDON STATION—Boyd “Bumpa” Duane Voigt, age 77, of Lyndon Station, WI, opened his eyes to his Savior’s face on the morning of Thursday, June 23, 2022. His loving wife, Jeanne, was by his side to make sure he had a safe passage.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Pastor Alan Boeck officiating. Burial will be at Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM.

Boyd “Bumpa” Duane Voigt, born February 25, 1945

in Lemonweir Township, Juneau County on the home farm. Parents were William “Bump” Voigt and Bessie Carver Voigt. He graduated from Mauston High School Class of 1963 and attended Juneau County Teachers College. He also took classes at the UW Milwaukee for Management Training to further his business career.

Boyd started his career as a machinist for Ingersoll Milling Machine Company in Rockford, IL around 1964 and through hard work and perseverance he worked his way up to become the Manager of the NC Programing Department until the company downsized in 2000. He took a couple years off to help care for his mother-in-law before taking up a new adventure at Gene’s Amoco where he enjoyed joking and telling stories with the people there. He made many friends and had many fun stories and even dodged a few bullets . . . literally.

Boyd was a baptized member of the Lutheran Church and was confirmed at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI. He was a long-time member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI where he served as an usher and on the Board of Elders. Since moving to Lyndon Station he has been a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Lyndon Station.

Boyd loved his home on the hill overlooking the Lemonweir River. He loved the fact he could walk out the door, fishing pole in hand at any time. He also loved golfing, hunting, and was a huge Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers basketball and football and Milwaukee Bucks fan, but all of that paled in comparison to his real love, that of his family.

Boyd was married on July 24, 1965 in Madison, WI to his loving Partner, Pal and Best Friend, Jeanne (Starr) Voigt and would have celebrated 57 years of marriage with her this July. He was the proud father to his best fishing buddy, Jeff Voigt and favorite daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Schwind) Voigt; daughter, Wendy (Voigt) Petitt, the Costello to his Abbott, and favorite son-in-law, Shawn Petitt.

If you had a few hours with nothing to do, then all you had to do was ask him about his grandkids: Danielle (Voigt) Semenchuck and his favorite grandson-in-law, Alex; Noah Voigt, Noelle Voigt and her fiance Jacob Becker, Jonah and Micah, all of whom he bragged on endlessly and who he adored and doted on. If you really wanted to see him smile, then you just had to ask him about his great-grandkids and his face would light up with a smile from ear to ear and you would hear endless stories about Callista and Christopher.

Boyd is further survived by his siblings: Bruce Voigt of Mauston, Bertha Voigt of Fitchburg, WI and Barry and Marcia Voigt of Mauston; brother and sister-in-law, John and Jean Starr of Greendale, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also worth mentioning are special friends and best neighbors: Donna and Richard Woock, whose children, Jason and Victoria were like his own.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William (Bump) Voigt and Bessie (Carver) Voigt; parents-in-law, Darrel and Dorothy Starr; brothers, William, Bob and Benny; and sisters, Betty, Bonnie and Beverly.

“In closing, we know Boyd would like you to know . . . he loves and he likes you!”

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Red Cross or to the Dolan Education Center, Durand, IL would be appreciated.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.