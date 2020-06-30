Boyd, David M.

David was born in Manitowoc, Wis., on Aug. 13, 1959, and grew up in Kewaskum and Portage, Wis. He was the third generation to attend the University of Wisconsin–Madison and received his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked in the environmental engineering field for over 40 years, including the DNR, Briggs and Stratton and most recently for Stantec Engineering. He was a longtime member of Cross of Life Lutheran Church in Brookfield, Wis. David enjoyed being a senior high mentor and joining them on numerous summer trips around the country. For the past 10 years in his spare time, he was a mentor, coach and judge for FIRST Lego League and CORE Robotics. His family and friends will miss his goofy dad dances and his incredibly loud laughter. You always knew when David was around.