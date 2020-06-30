Boyd, David M.

WAUKESHA - David M. Boyd found his peace on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 60.
David was the beloved husband of Cindy (nee Gatzke) for 35 years; loving father of Ryan (Katie Jesse), Erica and Steven Boyd; dear son of Nancy (the late Marshall "Skip") Boyd; cherished brother of Mark (Jenny), Paul (Lili White), Karen and Eric (Leslie Miller) Boyd; and also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
David was born in Manitowoc, Wis., on Aug. 13, 1959, and grew up in Kewaskum and Portage, Wis. He was the third generation to attend the University of Wisconsin–Madison and received his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked in the environmental engineering field for over 40 years, including the DNR, Briggs and Stratton and most recently for Stantec Engineering. He was a longtime member of Cross of Life Lutheran Church in Brookfield, Wis. David enjoyed being a senior high mentor and joining them on numerous summer trips around the country. For the past 10 years in his spare time, he was a mentor, coach and judge for FIRST Lego League and CORE Robotics. His family and friends will miss his goofy dad dances and his incredibly loud laughter. You always knew when David was around.
Visitation was at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additional visitation will be at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests are asked to practice social distancing as well as wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Please stagger your visiting time to help keep down the number of people in the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a scholarship fund the family is setting up to go to FLL/CORE Robotics in David's honor.
