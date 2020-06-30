Boyd, Nancy Mae

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – Nancy Mae Boyd passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home in Portage, surrounded by loving family members. She was 87.

Nancy was born on May 22, 1933, in Valders, to Lloyd and Mabel (Evenson) Erickson. She was married to her beloved husband, from August of 1955 until his death in 1998. She and Marshall Hastings "Skip" Boyd lived in Manitowoc, Watertown, Kewaskum and Portage where he served as Superintendent of Schools for the Portage School District.

Nancy was a dedicated member and volunteer of the Portage United Methodist Church, an election volunteer, a blood donation worker, and she delivered Meals on Wheels. She cherished her card groups with friends (and there were many!) and in recent days was able to enjoy time with them as they gathered together for driveway get-togethers. "G-ma" was a kind, devoted and selfless mother who was always there for her children and grandchildren. Nancy was a strong woman, deeply proud of her Norwegian heritage, and never missed a lutefisk dinner. She is dearly loved and will be sorely missed.