Boyer, LaVonne "Bonnie" (Hering)

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lake Delton, Wis., with Pastor Reginald Williams officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and another visitation at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Valley Home Cemetery at 2120 Brewery Road, Cross Plains, WI.

Bonnie was born Aug. 8, 1938, at home in Middleton, Wis., the daughter of Alexander and Viola (Festge) Hering. She married the love of her life, Jerome "Jerry" Boyer, on Sept. 20, 1958, in Cross Plains, Wis., and remained faithfully at his side for over 62 years until being called home to the Lord. Bonnie was that special and rare wife that remained in the family home, raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her titles were many: wife, mom, grandma/Nanna. She took great pride in the family she raised, and there was no higher calling in her mind. She also was the epitome of a military wife in unwavering and faithful support of her husband's Navy career, through both wartime and peace. She was almost a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #245, Auxiliary Unit of Cross Plains. While not an athlete herself, she was a 52-year-long supporter of her husband, boys, grandsons and great-grandchildren's Judo endeavors. She rarely missed a competition and was a very recognized attendee at tournaments. She asked that, in lieu of sending flowers, you please make donations to the Wisconsin Dells Judo Dojo. Help us to celebrate the life of an amazing woman and born-again believer in Jesus Christ.