Boyer, Solon E. "Gene" Jr.

BARABOO—Solon E. “Gene” Boyer, Jr., age 76 passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at St. Clare Hospice House. Gene, son of Solon and Myrtle (Smith) Boyer, Sr. was born in Allentown, PA on Jan. 4, 1945. On Oct. 16, 1971 he married Nancy Ann (Gaugler) in Allentown, PA.

He attended schools in Allentown and then enlisted in the US Army for 4 years (serving 2 tours in Vietnam). Gene retired at the age of 65 due to health issues. After retirement Gene was a model railroader and a circus model builder. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Baraboo.

Solon is survived by his wife, Nancy Ann; three nephews and six nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepparents, his father and mother-in-law, and one sister.

There will be no services for him. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.