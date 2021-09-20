Braaksma, Christine Joyce

CAMBRIA—Christine Joyce Braaksma, age 78, of Cambria, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Christine was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Dodge County, Wis., a daughter of Frank and Jeanette (Tamminga) DeVries. On Aug. 31, 1962, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Larry Braaksma at First Reformed Church in Randolph where they were both lifelong members. In 1966, Christine and Larry purchased their Cambria farm where they resided all their lives. She farmed by Larry’s side, driving tractors, caring for animals and much more. Christine worked as a bus driver for the Cambria-Friesland schools for over 30 years, she looked forward to seeing all the smiling faces every day.

Christine was caring, compassionate and had a knack for showing up or calling when she was needed most. She enjoyed spending time in the garden and canning with her son Terry. Christine was funny and full of life, she loved Friday fish fries, cooking/baking, playing cards, hosting holiday dinners, relaxing on the deck and spending time with her cats. Christine was an avid Packers and Badgers fan.