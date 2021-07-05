Braaksma, David J.

FOX LAKE—David J. Braaksma went home to heaven with his boots on, July 3, 2021. God blessed him with 78 years of life here on this earth and a love and legacy that spans generations.
David John Braaksma was the oldest child born to Norman and Effie Braaksma of Friesland on January 7, 1943. David would often say that he was born on the wrong side of the Mississippi – he wanted to be a cowboy. He grew up with his five siblings on the family farm and his childhood was filled with hard work, a love of horses, and an adventurous imagination.
After graduating in 8th grade form the local one-room schoolhouse, he attended Cambria-Friesland High School. He told many entertaining stories of the adventures of him and his classmates, but the best stories were of how he met and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Avis Yvonne Zick.
David and the love of his life and his best friend, Yvonne, were married at the First Reformed Church of Friesland on August 10, 1962. After a short stint working at the Randolph Feed Mill, David and Yvonne took over her parent’s farm on Cty Hwy G, south of Cambria. Despite the naysayers, David and Yvonne and their growing family worked together to purchase the farm in 1976. Through the many years on the farm, David and his family raised prize-winning Holsteins, and David also worked as a Northrup King seed dealer and DeKalb seed dealer. He fulfilled his dream to be a cowboy with a herd of Herefords and horses.
After selling the cows in 1998, David and Yvonne raised chickens and sold eggs. David also worked as a truck driver for Fall River Foundry, for Smedema Trucking, a driver for the United Co-Op, a semi driver for Doug Jung, and a tractor driver at Hoekstra’s Sweet Corn.
After 55 years, David and Yvonne sadly sold the farm and moved to a condo in Fox Lake. While he was a cowboy at heart and loved Gunsmoke and John Wayne movies, David’s first love was his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a lifelong member of the First Reformed Church in Friesland, serving as a Sunday School Superintendent, deacon, and elder. His love of hymns and gospel music carried over into many years as a bass in the Friesland Community Men’s Chorus. You could find David, multiple times a day with his Bible, reading Psalm 19, or praying. Many times, in his later years, he would take his Bible and go to the woods to pray and enjoy God’s beautiful creation.
David was also an avid hunter and was always chasing after the elusive monster bucks of Paradise Marsh. He also hunted numerous small game. His love of hunting and the outdoors was a love he shared with his sons, sons-in-law, and grandchildren.
Of all the many accomplishments and successes in life, David was the most proud of his family. He loved each and every one of them so much. God, in His grace, allowed David to survive numerous health challenges in the 2000’s, blessing him with more time spent and precious memories with his family.
David is loved by and will be deeply missed by his wife, Avis Yvonne, and his five children: Valerie (Steve) Williams, Friesland, Michele (Robert) Heeringa, Friesland, David (Jennie) Braaksma, Randolph, Matthew (Jen) Braaksma, Fitchburg, and Rachel (Joshua) Jenkins, Watertown.
David took great joy in his twelve grandchildren and prayed for them daily: Lakeisha and Mason Heeringa, Friesland, Vanessa (Micah) Roddy, Green Bay, David, Hannah, and Kimberly Braaksma, Randolph, Tyler and Isabella Braaksma, Fitchburg, and Lillyanna, Nehemiah, Ezekiel and Essie Rose Jenkins, Watertown.
David also leaves behind five siblings, Marcia (Jim) Brown, Lodi, Dr. Eugene (Dr. Rebecca Bardwell) Braaksma, River Hills, Randy (Lori) Braaksma, Sebastian, FL, Delvin (Deb) Braaksma, Louisville, KY, and Faye (Jim) Deich, Eau Claire.
David also goes on ahead of three sisters-in-law, Donna Kohrt, Beaver Dam, Darlene (Scot) Konings, Brookfield, and Diane (Bill) Kowald, Markesan, as well as many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
David now joins his parents, Norman and Effie, as well as a brother-in-law, Russel Kohrt, and many beloved aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held at Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 4-7 and also at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, July 7 at First Reformed Church of Friesland with Pastor Rob Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Friesland Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the committal service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of David J. Braaksma to WCNP 89.5 Christian Radio station in Reedsburg and Remember Nhu. (remembernhu.org)
“And say, one more thing,” as a family, we will greatly miss the husband, Dad, and Grandpy we have had for all these years, but we also know he was a friend to many, and we are so blessed by the love, sympathy and prayers we have been shown.”
See ya later, alligator!”
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
