Braaksma, David J.

FOX LAKE—David J. Braaksma went home to heaven with his boots on, July 3, 2021. God blessed him with 78 years of life here on this earth and a love and legacy that spans generations.

David John Braaksma was the oldest child born to Norman and Effie Braaksma of Friesland on January 7, 1943. David would often say that he was born on the wrong side of the Mississippi – he wanted to be a cowboy. He grew up with his five siblings on the family farm and his childhood was filled with hard work, a love of horses, and an adventurous imagination.

After graduating in 8th grade form the local one-room schoolhouse, he attended Cambria-Friesland High School. He told many entertaining stories of the adventures of him and his classmates, but the best stories were of how he met and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Avis Yvonne Zick.