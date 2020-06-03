Braatz, Clarice

WAUPUN - Clarice Braatz, 94, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.
Clarice was born February 21, 1926 in Waupun, the daughter of Howard and Carolyn Schultz Carney. On August 24, 1946 she married John Braatz in Waupun at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The couple resided in Gibson City, Ill. for 30 years and then returned to Waupun in 1987. Clarice worked at the library in Gibson City, Ill. and also for 8 years at Waupun Public Library. She volunteered many years with the Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Clarice was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun and was also active with Waupun United Methodist Church.
Clarice is survived by a son, Dana (Sandy) Braatz of Buena Vista, Colo.; two daughters: Debbie (Harold) Clark of Oak Ridge, Tenn. and Darcy (Steve) Bartsch of Wilton, N.H.; five grandchildren: two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Orma Suebert of Beaver Dam.
Clarice was preceded in death by her husband, John Braatz on May 24, 1997.
Private family services for Clarice Braatz will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating.
