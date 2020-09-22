Braatz, James "Jim"

Jim was born on Oct. 22, 1936, in Shawano, Wis., a son of George and June (Tinsman) Braatz. He graduated from Shawano High School. Following his service in the U.S. Army, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Moede on May 27, 1961, in Shawano, Wis. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed dancing, camping, taking trips to the family cottage and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Jim greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and always liked to joke around. He was united in marriage to Joan Gruthoff on Dec. 26, 1998, in Waupun, Wis. Jim and Joan enjoyed spending time traveling, antiquing and going dancing. Jim retired in 2004, after a successful 30-year career at Grande Cheese.