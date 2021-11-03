Brach, Sonya Marie

NECEDAH - Sonya Marie Brach (nee McMillen), age 79, was born July 17, 1942, in Beloit, Wis., and passed on to her eternal life on Oct. 30, 2021. She was the loving daughter of Jeannette and Orlen McMillen, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Fred J. Brach; and her sister-in-law, Lynda Brach. She was the loving mother of Fred C. (April) Brach and Jenny (Brian) Wells. She was the loving grandmother to Bradley (Karen) Priessnitz, Freddie R. (Jamie) Brach, Derrick (Felisa) Brach, Leanna (Jose) Priessnitz, Amanda Dedrick, and Adam (Alison) Dedrick; and loving great-grandmother to Layla, Bentley, Alaina, Harper, Anthony, Kennedy, Emily, Samuel, Quinn, Isaac, Raelynn, Paisley, Arianna and Aaron.