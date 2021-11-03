Brach, Sonya Marie

NECEDAH - Sonya Marie Brach (nee McMillen), age 79, was born July 17, 1942, in Beloit, Wis., and passed on to her eternal life on Oct. 30, 2021. She was the loving daughter of Jeannette and Orlen McMillen, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Fred J. Brach; and her sister-in-law, Lynda Brach. She was the loving mother of Fred C. (April) Brach and Jenny (Brian) Wells. She was the loving grandmother to Bradley (Karen) Priessnitz, Freddie R. (Jamie) Brach, Derrick (Felisa) Brach, Leanna (Jose) Priessnitz, Amanda Dedrick, and Adam (Alison) Dedrick; and loving great-grandmother to Layla, Bentley, Alaina, Harper, Anthony, Kennedy, Emily, Samuel, Quinn, Isaac, Raelynn, Paisley, Arianna and Aaron.
Sonya enjoyed crafting, sewing, and quilting. She enjoyed going to church, but her true love was spending time with her family and friends.
The family would like to thank Oak Grove Assisted Care and St. Croix Hospice for taking great care of Sonya.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., at ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, 402 N. Main St., Necedah, WI. The funeral service is at 3 p.m., with a luncheon to follow. Memorials can be made to the family at 301 Academy St., Elroy, WI 53929.
