Bradley, Anthony Douglas "Tony"

CAMP DOUGLAS - Anthony Douglas "Tony" Bradley, age 30, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, Wis. Tony was the son of Douglas and Donna (Kranz) Bradley and was born on Oct. 9, 1990, in Hillsboro, Wis. Tony was a 2009 graduate of the New Lisbon High School, and he later attended the Fox Valley Technical College to become an Auto Technician.

Tony was united in marriage to Codi Ellen Christopherson on July 30, 2016, in Camp Douglas, Wis. To this union two children were born, Jackson and Wren.

Tony loved riding motorcycles and working on them in the shop. Tony was avid at ice racing and also did motocross. He has won many trophies. Tony was a proud father who enjoyed spending time with his children. Tony had a passion for agriculture and was employed by Allied Coop as an applicator.