Dec. 20, 1965 - April 12, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Bradley "Brad" S. Beattie, age 57, of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Brad was born on December 20, 1965 in Chilton, WI, the son of Melvin and Roxanna (Meetz) Beattie. He worked as a salesman in the food industry, and in his free time enjoyed golfing, archery and being with family.

Brad is survived by his mother, Roxanna (Tom) Kleinheinz; son, John; sister, Tiffany (Bryon) Peters; niece, Amanda (Joe); nephew, Austin (Emily); great- nephew and nieces; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin; brother, Shannon and other relatives.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 p.m.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.