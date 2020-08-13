Bradley, DeVere Ervil

Brad enjoyed many conversations while selling cars for several years in Wisconsin and Texas. An avid sports fan, he was always watching baseball on television or enjoying a game at the Dell Diamond; many a birthday was spent there with his family. Brad was a basketball referee for the City of Austin for more than 30 years and loved to play softball with his son Tony. The social butterfly that he was, for the past 20 years, he could be found most mornings at one of his four favorite coffee spots in Austin with his coffee crew; and at night, he enjoyed listening and dancing to the tunes of Bob Appel at his beloved honky-tonk Giddy Ups. Always a fan of the perfect meal, he also made it a practice of going to the H-E-B in the morning to pick out the perfect piece of fruit for breakfast and loved his ice cream and popcorn in the evening. Brad regularly attended the St. John's Presbyterian Church. And for the past four years, looked forward to his weekly time in memory care classes where he met lots of new friends and ate delicious homemade treats (one of his favorite things about the classes).