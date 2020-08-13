Bradley, DeVere Ervil

AUSTIN, Texas - DeVere Ervil (known by everyone as Brad) Bradley, age 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Aug. 8, in Austin, Texas. Born at home on May 2, 1941, in Courtland Township, Wis., he graduated from Cambria High School and attended the Cambria Presbyterian Church. One fateful night, he went on a blind date with Marilyn Mallon, and the rest is history.
Brad enjoyed many conversations while selling cars for several years in Wisconsin and Texas. An avid sports fan, he was always watching baseball on television or enjoying a game at the Dell Diamond; many a birthday was spent there with his family. Brad was a basketball referee for the City of Austin for more than 30 years and loved to play softball with his son Tony. The social butterfly that he was, for the past 20 years, he could be found most mornings at one of his four favorite coffee spots in Austin with his coffee crew; and at night, he enjoyed listening and dancing to the tunes of Bob Appel at his beloved honky-tonk Giddy Ups. Always a fan of the perfect meal, he also made it a practice of going to the H-E-B in the morning to pick out the perfect piece of fruit for breakfast and loved his ice cream and popcorn in the evening. Brad regularly attended the St. John's Presbyterian Church. And for the past four years, looked forward to his weekly time in memory care classes where he met lots of new friends and ate delicious homemade treats (one of his favorite things about the classes).
Brad is survived by Marilyn Elaine Bradley, his loving wife of 57 years; his sister; Sherry Slinger (Charlie); daughter, Carla Bradley; sons, Jon Bradley (Wendy) and Anthony Bradley; along with the six grandchildren he absolutely adored, Christian Duran, Rebecca Duran, Carissa Duran, Luke Bradley, Ally Bradley and Matthew Bradley; and his adorable great-granddaughter, Rosalia Manzanares. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louise and John Bradley; and sister, Kayetta Nieman (Edgar).
The funeral will begin with a viewing at HARRELL FUNERAL HOME of Austin on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m., then a graveside gathering at the Live Oak Cemetery. In light of COVID, the services will be limited to a few close family members and livestreamed for others to see. As an alternative to flowers, donations may be made toward a memorial bench being purchased in Brad's honor. Donations can be sent via Venmo to Wendy-Bradley-14 or mailed to Wendy Bradley at 1625 Hidden Springs Path, Round Rock, TX 78665.
