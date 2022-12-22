Feb. 14, 1945—Nov. 24, 2022

SILVER SPRING, MD—Bradley Floyd Davis’ gentle and generous soul winged its way to Heaven on Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022 after gracefully navigating challenges from Parkinson’s Disease. He was 77.

Before he and his wife Jodi relocated to Silver Spring, MD, last year to be closer to family, Brad, a dedicated husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather, was a pillar of leadership and inspiration within the Dells area Veteran and baseball communities.

After serving as a Green Beret Sergeant in the Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War, for which he was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for gallantry in action against overwhelming hostile enemy forces, he dedicated much of his life to supporting Veterans through the American Legion and VFW. Brad proudly served on the Wisconsin Dells Post 187 Funeral Honor Guard as Sergeant at Arms.

With a passion for baseball and coaching, he became a legendary General Manager of the Dells American Legion Baseball Program, which included winning State twice and advancing to Nationals. He will be remembered by generations of his ball players for his eternal one-word reminder that they Focus.

Beyond the ball field, for more than 30 years, Brad embraced the company of his friends on the Men’s Bowling League at Chalet Lanes. As a classic country enthusiast, he also played pedal steel guitar and harmonica in The Backside of 30 Band.

In addition to his community service, Brad enjoyed his independent insurance profession, providing support, guidance, and a calming presence to community members during stressful and challenging situations: He was well known for showing up in his yellow pickup truck with a Stetson and cowboy boots.

Brad was born on Valentine’s Day in 1945 to Floyd and Lillian Davis of Baraboo, WI. His parents and all of his siblings preceded him in death: Eunice (Al Luther), Roger (Barbara Davis), Jean (Harold Luther), and Joyce. He is survived and missed greatly by his wife, Jodi; son, Drew (Louisa); and grandchildren: Riley and Aaron.

A funeral Mass was held in Silver Spring, MD, and a memorial service will be held in Wisconsin Dells. For his exceptional service to country, Brad will be interned in Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, DC.