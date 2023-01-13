Feb. 13, 1939—Jan. 9, 2023

Bradley Karll Hintz Sr. peacefully passed away on January 9, 2023 with his loving wife by his side.

Brad was born February 13, 1939 in Baraboo, WI. and graduated from Baraboo high school class of 1957. He was a successful businessman being co-owner of Star Sales department stores located in Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Tomah WI. Brad relocated to Cooper City Fl. in 1977 and worked his way through a successful real estate career and managed a Plantation, Fl real estate office. Brad worked in real estate until retiring in 2018. Brad was known for his quick wit and entertaining speeches especially at national real estate conventions being the key speaker for several years. He was a devoted husband to his loving spouse Helen, of 50 years.

Brad is survived by his spouse, Helen of Plantation, FL; children: Bradley Hintz Jr. (Milissa) of NC, Pam (Dave) McGonigle, Greg (Jodi) Hintz both of WI, Lori (Fred) Valentine of GA. Becky Holmes of FL. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Madeline (John) Meszaros, Captain William Hintz, Brittany (Owen) Mergen, Kristin (Nathan) Murphy, Kayla (Mike) Ernstmeyer, Kierstyn (Billy) Lomprey, Cheyenne Hintz (Antonio Arellano) Grant Valentine (Alexa Romero) and Katie Valentine. Brad is also survived by ten great grandchildren, many in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Peter.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.