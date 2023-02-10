Aug. 24, 1973—Feb. 2, 2023

PORTAGE – Bradley S. Bender, age 49, of Portage, in the presence of family, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, as he lost a long hard fought battle against the Fontane.

Brad was born on August 24, 1973, in Portage, WI, the youngest child of Edward Arthur and Lana Rae (Lokken) Bender. Bradley enjoyed playing sports (specially football), the great outdoors, kicking tail in cribbage, but mostly he absolutely loved spending time doing engaging activities with family and friends.

He is survived by his favorite and only sister and the Bender boys of Portage: Tracy (Scott) McCluskey, Jeff (Mary) Bender, Todd Bender, Brian (Allison) Bender, Shawn (Shari) Bender; and his beautiful daughter, Adley Rae Bender; plus a boat load of other close relatives; and a huge flock of special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Bradley’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, WI. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Brad’s memory, by reaching out to anyone who you know or love who asks for or may need help.

The family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Hospitals for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.