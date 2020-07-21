Brady, James Vincent "Jim"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORT WASHINGTON - James Vincent Brady, 85, of Port Washington, Wis. died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wis.

He was born in Lyndon Station, Wis. on March 13, 1935 to John and Margaret DeBaets Brady. He attended local schools and graduated from Reedsburg High School. James "Jim" served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956.

After he was honorably discharged, Jim worked at his father's oil company, Brady Oil and took classes at Madison Business College. Later, he began working at Grede Foundry as a mid-level manager. During this time, he met his soon-to-be wife, Marie, while they were out with friends in Reedsburg, Wis. They married on October 25, 1958 in Germantown, Wis.

After living in Stoughton, Wis.; Elkhart, Ind. and South Milwaukee, Wis., they settled in Port Washington, Wis. in 1966, where they raised their children and enjoyed their retirement. Jim worked at United Foundry as the Plant Manager for many years before retiring in 1987.