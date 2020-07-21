Brady, James Vincent "Jim"

PORT WASHINGTON - James Vincent Brady, 85, of Port Washington, Wis. died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wis.
He was born in Lyndon Station, Wis. on March 13, 1935 to John and Margaret DeBaets Brady. He attended local schools and graduated from Reedsburg High School. James "Jim" served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956.
After he was honorably discharged, Jim worked at his father's oil company, Brady Oil and took classes at Madison Business College. Later, he began working at Grede Foundry as a mid-level manager. During this time, he met his soon-to-be wife, Marie, while they were out with friends in Reedsburg, Wis. They married on October 25, 1958 in Germantown, Wis.
After living in Stoughton, Wis.; Elkhart, Ind. and South Milwaukee, Wis., they settled in Port Washington, Wis. in 1966, where they raised their children and enjoyed their retirement. Jim worked at United Foundry as the Plant Manager for many years before retiring in 1987.
In his retirement, Jim remained active. He took a job with Riteway Bus Services of Cedarburg driving motor coach and school buses. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and keeping up on current events. He always looked forward to his weekly breakfast get-togethers with his retired friends. He also loved to take daily drives, mostly around the local area, but occasionally he would strike out on longer trips to visit with family.
James is survived by his children Pamela (Ronald) Hineman of New Berlin, Wis., Kimberly (Darrel) Zaleski of Eau Claire, Wis., and Jeffrey (Lisa) Brady of Warren, N.J.; and grandchildren Ross Hineman of Madison, Wis. and Camille, Nolan and Juliette Brady of Warren, N.J. He is further survived by his sister Patricia (the late Donald) Ryczek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and brothers Richard Brady and Ralph Brady, both of Reedsburg Wis., many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marie, who died on January 19, 2017; his infant son Mark and his parents John and Margaret Brady.
The Rev. Patrick Wendt will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial 1PM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. John XXIII Catholic Parish, St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church, 1802 N. Wisconsin Street, Port Washington, WI. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Washington, WI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org)
POOLE FUNERAL HOME/Crematory, Port Washington assisting the family. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262/284-4431.
COVID-19 recommendations will be followed. Masks recommended. Exercise social distancing. Maximum of 115 participants in church at all times. Thank you.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)