Dec. 28, 2009 - Nov. 7, 2022

CUBA CITY - Brady L. Heller, 12, of Cuba City, WI, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, WI, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Friends and family may visit from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City. Friends and family may also visit from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Brady was born on December 28, 2009, in Reedsburg, WI, the son of Ben and Kristal (Czys) Heller. He attended St. Rose of Lima School in Cuba City.

Brady enjoyed life, his family and friends. He loved the outdoors especially fishing, camping, snowmobiling, dirt biking, four wheeling, swimming and tubing. He also enjoyed all sorts of sports and riding his bike several times a day, often stopping at Kwik Trip for a slushie.

Brady was proud of his deer heads and loved being able to out hunt his dad. He loved making people laugh and smile, being goofy and constantly picking on his sisters. Family trips and activities were important to Brady, as was watching his favorite racer #42, Wes Digman. He loved his dog, Bella, and playing catch with her.

Brady was born with a rare and incurable disease, Vascular Ehlers-danlos Syndrome (VEDS). Beginning at the young age of six, he endured many surgeries and complications, but Brady bravely fought back and never let the disease loom over him like a dark cloud. Brady never complained or let others know about his health struggles. He persevered through VEDS to enjoy life and live a happy childhood. A special memory was a family trip to Alaska organized through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Survivors include his parents, Ben Heller, Cuba City, WI, and Kristal Heller, Mauston, WI; his sisters: Kylie, Breanna, Brayln and Bailey, Mauston, WI; his paternal grandparents, Ken Heller, Platteville, WI, and Mary (Mike) Klinger, Mt. Horeb, WI; his maternal grandparents, Steve and Kim Czys, Mauston, WI; his paternal great-grandparents, Jim and Julie Klinger, Platteville, WI; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by six great-grandparents; and his cousins, Henry Heller, Lindsey Wubben and Eric Heller.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Kohler, Dr. Nichols, the staff at UW Hospital, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In lieu of flowers, a Brady L. Heller Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.

