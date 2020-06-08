Braker, Carol Jean

BEAVER DAM - Carol Jean Braker, 83, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Visitation for Carol will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Wenzel officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Lowell.
Carol was born the daughter of Edward and Alice (Gunther) Nickel on Jan. 4, 1937, in Columbus, Wis. She was united in marriage to Clarence Braker on April 11, 1955, in Reeseville. Carol liked to go fishing and hunting. She loved to put puzzles together. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening, and always liked to watch movies or Animal Planet.
She will be missed by her three daughters, Rose Ann (Ross) Krautkramer of Reeseville, Kathy Rhode of Beaver Dam and Mary (Darrell) Maas of Juneau; her sister, Sharon Pritchard-Stewert of Upper Michigan; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Carol is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence in 1986; son-in-law, Robert Mallon; grandson, Sean Schneider; brothers, Marvin, Art, Edward Jr. and Vernon; her sister, Beverly; and her father and mother-in-law, Louis and Adeline Braker.
Carol's family would like to thank the staff at Hillside Manor for their great care of their mom throughout the years.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
