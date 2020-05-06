Braman, Betty Anne

WARRENS - Betty Anne Braman, 70, of Warrens, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 7, 1949 to Walter and Madalynne (Stahl) Welch in Melrose Park, Ill. Her family moved to the Wyeville area and she was a member of the Tomah Senior High School Graduating Class of 1967. After high school she went to work as a Nursing Assistant at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah for 41.6 years. In her retirement she worked at the Hardees in Oakdale. She was united in marriage to Clarence Baldwin on May 8, 1971. Betty was united in marriage to Philip Braman on September 21, 1996 at their home in the town of Byron. Together they started the Light Bearing Printing Ministry and are in there 17th year. They ship the Gospel Message throughout the world in 13 different languages. She was a faithful member of the Tomah Baptist Church.

Betty was active in the ladies' group and known to be the "Party Planner"; she would drop anything she was doing to help out. She often helped plan family events and would want only a hug as payment. She enjoyed travelling and took family trips to her bucket list of places that included: Mexico, Niagara Falls, New York, cruises to Bahamas and Jamaica/Grand Caymans, and a trip 3 years ago to the Grand Canyon. Betty loved her family and they were most important to her. She loved all of her grandchildren very much and enjoyed babysitting for them and having them over for sleepovers. Everyone loving teases that they are grandma's favorite. She will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.