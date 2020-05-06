Braman, Betty Anne

WARRENS - Betty Anne Braman, 70, of Warrens, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 7, 1949 to Walter and Madalynne (Stahl) Welch in Melrose Park, Ill. Her family moved to the Wyeville area and she was a member of the Tomah Senior High School Graduating Class of 1967. After high school she went to work as a Nursing Assistant at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah for 41.6 years. In her retirement she worked at the Hardees in Oakdale. She was united in marriage to Clarence Baldwin on May 8, 1971. Betty was united in marriage to Philip Braman on September 21, 1996 at their home in the town of Byron. Together they started the Light Bearing Printing Ministry and are in there 17th year. They ship the Gospel Message throughout the world in 13 different languages. She was a faithful member of the Tomah Baptist Church.
Betty was active in the ladies' group and known to be the "Party Planner"; she would drop anything she was doing to help out. She often helped plan family events and would want only a hug as payment. She enjoyed travelling and took family trips to her bucket list of places that included: Mexico, Niagara Falls, New York, cruises to Bahamas and Jamaica/Grand Caymans, and a trip 3 years ago to the Grand Canyon. Betty loved her family and they were most important to her. She loved all of her grandchildren very much and enjoyed babysitting for them and having them over for sleepovers. Everyone loving teases that they are grandma's favorite. She will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Phillip of Warrens; 2 daughters Dawn (Bernard) Baldwin of Mauston, and Pattie (Douglas) Hartley of Warrens, and a son Larry (Mistie) Baldwin of Warrens; Grandchildren, Samantha (Justin) Marsh of Manchester, Mo., Brandon (Mia) Bergstrom of Camp Douglas, Cole (Amber) Hartley of Warrens, Brett (Roberta) Bergstrom of Warrens, Wyatt (Destini) Hartley of Wyeville, Brandy Bergstrom of Mauston, Chandler Turner of Tomah, Brooke Baldwin of Warrens, Larry Baldwin Jr of Warrens and 4 Great Grandchildren. Her Sisters, Barbra Brown of Tomah, James (Mary) Welch of Marshall, Sherry (Paul) Baldwin of Oakdale; Special nieces Mary (Dan) VanKirk of Warrens and Tammy (Dennis) Parker of Tomah and many other special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Madalynne Welch; Joseph Welch; Lois Roberts and Julia Ludke.
A Celebration of Betty's Life will be announced at a later date.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and encourages you to sign the online guest book, leave memories and comforting messages to the family, and share photos on their website at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)