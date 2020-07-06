Brandel, Larry Joseph

MAYVILLE - Larry Joseph Brandel, 80, of Mayville, passed away on June 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Larry was born on July 13, 1939, to the late William and Frances (ReBarge) Brandel of Saginaw, Mich. He graduated from Holy Rosary High School in Saginaw in 1958. He graduated from Michigan State in 1960 with a degree in Animal Husbandry and showed pure bred cattle in Michigan, Iowa, Montana and Wisconsin at many state and county fairs.
On Nov. 26, 1960, he was united in marriage to Margaret "Marge" Stephens at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Saginaw, Mich. Two weeks later, they moved to West Bend, Wis., where they began their life together.
Larry wore many hats. He began his own auctioneering service after graduating from Reisch Auction School in Mason City, Iowa, in 1970. He also volunteered his time holding auctions for St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Rotary Club of Mayville, and Mayville Archery Club. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville and The Knights of Columbus. He worked for the City of Mayville as a mechanic for 25 years and was a member of both the Mayville Fire Department and Mayville Ambulance Service. Larry was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. He enjoyed spending weekends and holidays camping with his family and friends at Grandvalley Campground in Kingston, Wis.
Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret "Marge" Brandel of Mayville; three children, Deborah Andersen of Beaver Dam, Mark Brandel of Mayville, Christine (Marcus) Wolfgang of Randolph; one granddaughter, Kelsey "JoJo" Luehring of Brookfield; two brothers, Wayne Brandel of Saginaw, Mich., and John Brandel of Mansfield, Ohio; 65 nieces and nephews; and his yellow labrador, Sofie. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Frances Brandel; four brothers, Etzel, Richard, William and James; seven sisters, Mary, Cecilia, Phyllis, Frances, Patricia, Jeanie and Grace; his parents-in-law, William and Alice Stephens; and his son-in-law, Wayne Andersen.
Funeral services for Larry will be held at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mayville on July 11, 2020. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Mass commencing immediately after.
The Brandel family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice team at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Father Tom Biersack, Deacon Willie Heideman, Chris Freber for the beautiful music and scripture, and all the family and friends that came to visit and brought food to the house.
The family asks for any donations to be to made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hospice at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, or the Dodge County Humane Society.
