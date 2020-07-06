Brandel, Larry Joseph

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE - Larry Joseph Brandel, 80, of Mayville, passed away on June 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Larry was born on July 13, 1939, to the late William and Frances (ReBarge) Brandel of Saginaw, Mich. He graduated from Holy Rosary High School in Saginaw in 1958. He graduated from Michigan State in 1960 with a degree in Animal Husbandry and showed pure bred cattle in Michigan, Iowa, Montana and Wisconsin at many state and county fairs.

On Nov. 26, 1960, he was united in marriage to Margaret "Marge" Stephens at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Saginaw, Mich. Two weeks later, they moved to West Bend, Wis., where they began their life together.

Larry wore many hats. He began his own auctioneering service after graduating from Reisch Auction School in Mason City, Iowa, in 1970. He also volunteered his time holding auctions for St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Rotary Club of Mayville, and Mayville Archery Club. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville and The Knights of Columbus. He worked for the City of Mayville as a mechanic for 25 years and was a member of both the Mayville Fire Department and Mayville Ambulance Service. Larry was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. He enjoyed spending weekends and holidays camping with his family and friends at Grandvalley Campground in Kingston, Wis.