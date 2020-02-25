Brandon Regis Thorp, age 24, of Wisconsin Dells

Brandon Regis Thorp, age 24, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2020. Brandon was born Nov. 19, 1995, in La Crosse, Wis. Brandon’s largest accomplishment in life was being a father to his son, Jaxon Carter Thorp who was born on Oct. 14, 2017.
Brandon was known for his large smile. He was able to light up a room with his personality and also attracted attention when in a group setting. Brandon spent most of his time on the Mississippi River, Wisconsin River, and all the Wisconsin lakes. He loved catching fish with his close friends and family. Brandon was an avid outdoorsman where he made his father Melvin Thorp so proud when he harvested wild turkey, and whitetail deer.
Brandon would say “Nature is the most peaceful place in my mind.” Brandon was a proud brother, son, friend and father. He had a desire to spend time with people while cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks. Brandon will be missed dearly by many of his family members and close friends.
The celebration life service will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 377 Rogers St., Lyndon Station, Wis. 53944 with Pastor Alan Boeck officiating. The visitation will take place at the church from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, we will be starting a college educational fund for Jaxon Thorp. If interested a check can be addressed to Jaxon Thorp and will be deposited into a separate fund. A check can be sent to 4144 8th Avenue, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. 53965, or a card can be dropped off at the visitation.
The FARBER FUNERAL HOME, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
