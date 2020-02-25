Brandon Regis Thorp, age 24, of Wisconsin Dells

Brandon Regis Thorp, age 24, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2020. Brandon was born Nov. 19, 1995, in La Crosse, Wis. Brandon’s largest accomplishment in life was being a father to his son, Jaxon Carter Thorp who was born on Oct. 14, 2017.

Brandon was known for his large smile. He was able to light up a room with his personality and also attracted attention when in a group setting. Brandon spent most of his time on the Mississippi River, Wisconsin River, and all the Wisconsin lakes. He loved catching fish with his close friends and family. Brandon was an avid outdoorsman where he made his father Melvin Thorp so proud when he harvested wild turkey, and whitetail deer.

Brandon would say “Nature is the most peaceful place in my mind.” Brandon was a proud brother, son, friend and father. He had a desire to spend time with people while cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks. Brandon will be missed dearly by many of his family members and close friends.