Brant, Bruce David

PARDEEVILLE - Bruce David Brant, 70, of Pardeeville, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born March 4, 1951, in Portage, the son of Bruce and Jeanette (Skupniewitz) Brant.
Bruce grew up in Pardeeville where he spent his youth swimming at Park Lake, biking around town, learning mechanical skills from his father, experiencing love and compassion from his mother, and taking annual vacations with his siblings and parents. He graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1969.
In 1972, he was introduced to his future wife, Robin Kay Reierson, through his mother. One year later they were married, on July 7, 1973, and remained together for nearly 48 years. During those years, they were blessed with three children, who gave him so much pride and laughter.
He began working at General Indicator in Pardeeville, followed by many years as a skilled carpenter. He joined the family home building business, Brant Builders, which he managed for several years after his father's retirement. Bruce continued his career as a RRT Carpenter at UW Hospital, where he made many lasting friendships and a few short ones. He retired in 2017 to unknowingly become a full-time nanny for his grandchildren. This caused him to reconsider his retirement.
Bruce enjoyed many activities, as well as many inactivities while sitting in his chair in front of the TV. Some of his favorite activities throughout his life included his high school football days, fast-pitch softball, curling with his wife and friends, golfing with his family, and friendly banter with in-laws over the Rio-Pardeeville rivalry. As a father, he took joy in coaching and watching his children's sporting events. He also liked sharing his opinions, which he often stated were "based on little to no facts and set in stone."
His interests also included complaining about the following: traveling, loud children, sports officiating (from youth to professional), politics, having to play euchre, most restaurant food, extended family gatherings, and annual deck building projects - most of which he ultimately found enjoyable. Above all, Bruce was an honest, sincere and open-minded person. He had the unique ability to connect with people through his sense of humor. As a husband, father, and Papa he was supportive, dependable, devoted, loving, and fun. He was extremely proud of his family, all of whom absolutely adored him. He was a true gentle giant. His absence leaves a hole in our hearts and in our lives, but his memory fills us with joy.
Survivors include his wife, Robin, of nearly 48 years; daughters, Samantha Brant (Amy Ness) and Amanda (Andy) Petzke; son, BJ (Meghan) Brant; grandchildren, Maya, Brant, and Clare Petzke and Mikko, Taavi, and Beya Brant; brother, Jim Roxanne) Brant; sister, Deborah (Roger) Crump; sister-in-law, Bonnie Missall; brother-in-law, Richard (Joan) Reierson; aunt, Patricia Larson, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Norman and Adeline Reierson; uncles, Bud Skupniewitz and Jim Larson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Brant; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Reierson, Wallace Reierson, and Myron Missall.
A celebration of life and visitation will be held Friday, July 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. A time of sharing and remembrance will be held at 5 p.m. The family would like to send our sincere gratitude to the Columbia County Sheriff's Department, Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, the Portage Fire Department, and UW Med Flight for their extraordinary efforts. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
