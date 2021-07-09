Brant, Bruce David

PARDEEVILLE - Bruce David Brant, 70, of Pardeeville, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born March 4, 1951, in Portage, the son of Bruce and Jeanette (Skupniewitz) Brant.

Bruce grew up in Pardeeville where he spent his youth swimming at Park Lake, biking around town, learning mechanical skills from his father, experiencing love and compassion from his mother, and taking annual vacations with his siblings and parents. He graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1969.

In 1972, he was introduced to his future wife, Robin Kay Reierson, through his mother. One year later they were married, on July 7, 1973, and remained together for nearly 48 years. During those years, they were blessed with three children, who gave him so much pride and laughter.

He began working at General Indicator in Pardeeville, followed by many years as a skilled carpenter. He joined the family home building business, Brant Builders, which he managed for several years after his father's retirement. Bruce continued his career as a RRT Carpenter at UW Hospital, where he made many lasting friendships and a few short ones. He retired in 2017 to unknowingly become a full-time nanny for his grandchildren. This caused him to reconsider his retirement.