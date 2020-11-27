Braun, Elden "Sonny"

BEAVER DAM - Elden "Sonny" Braun died peacefully in his home on Nov. 23, 2020, in Beaver Dam, at the age of 85. The details of ordinary life don't capture this extraordinary man. He was proud of the life he lived, his family and his German heritage.

Sonny was born on May 18, 1935, in Beaver Dam, to Herman and Helen (Lemanski) Braun. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1954 and joined the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country overseas in Japan and was honorably discharged in 1956. In 1958, he married Shirley Buller at the historic Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa.

Sonny held a number of jobs through the years to provide for his family. From driving a semi-truck to the meat markets of Chicago, to selling light bulbs, Jewel Tea and insurance. He was a charismatic storyteller that made the everyday details of life a bit brighter. No one was a stranger to him, just a friend he hadn't met yet. He was Shirley's polka partner, a history buff, Green Bay Packers devotee, Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball supporter and his grandkids' biggest fan. Sonny will be remembered for his quick wit, always having a joke or fun fact to share and bragging to anyone within earshot about his family.