Braun, Leon Edwin

BARABOO - Leon Edwin Braun, age 97, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at St. Clare Hospice House.

Leon was born in Baraboo on Feb. 25, 1924, one of five children to Robert and Fern (Haskins) Braun. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1942. After high school, Leon enlisted into the U.S. Army Air Corps where he faithfully served his country during World War II. While on R & R, Leon married La Verne Hellpap on March 12, 1945, in Milwaukee. He was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps in 1946.

In civilian life, Leon and his older brother, Robert, were butchers and owned/operated Braun Meat Market in Reedsburg for a short time. Leon then worked as a butcher for various grocery stores which included A & P, Red Owl, Kroger and Pierce's Supermarket on South Boulevard. During this time, he had been attended night school to become an insurance agent. This eventually led him to open his own insurance agency in Baraboo and Portage, which he ran for many decades before retiring.

In his spare time, Leon enjoyed horseshoe pitching, golfing, playing cards, fishing trips to Canada and sponsored the American Legion baseball team. He also enjoyed bowling at the Elks Lodge and in the Baraboo City Bowling League where he made many new friends.