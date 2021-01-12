Braund, James Melvin "Jim"

WISCONSIN DELLS - James Melvin "Jim" Braund, age 73, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A memorial Mass was held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Jay Poster celebrating. Visitation was held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
James was born on April 14, 1947, in Elroy, Wis., to Melvin and Eleanor (Leist) Braund. Jim had a large family with six sisters and five brothers. He attended Royal High School and later, he married Phyllis Pfister, daughter of Albert and Hazel Pfister, from Big Spring, Wis., on April 24, 1976, at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church; they were the proud parents of Jeffrey and Carol Braund. He was a member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church where he was an usher. Jim worked for Sysco Foods in Baraboo, Wis., from 1978 until his retirement in 2012. After retirement, he worked at the JustAGame Fieldhouse in the Dells. He enjoyed helping his neighbors and loved mowing Watermans field for all the neighbor kids to play on. He liked helping friends do farm work, especially Tom and Janet Biermeier. Jim also loved listening to country music, playing cards and was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers.
Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis; and children, Jeffrey and Carol; sisters, Marian (Richard) Dickson, Betty Drews, Patricia (Wayne) Connors, Barbara (Gary) Bever and Debbie (Morey) Paeth; brothers, Duane, Jerry and Steven (Janice) Braund; sisters-in-law, Joan Holden and Mary (Richard) Hauser; and brothers-in-law, Charles Pfister and William (Betty) Pfister. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws; sister, Shirley and George Botham; brothers, Richard and Rodger; brothers-in-law, Allen Lee, Donald Holden and Dennis Drews; and sisters-in-law, Betty and William Holden, Mary (Terry) Pfister and Nancy Braund.
Special thanks to Father Eric Sternberg, Agrace Hospice, Amanda Kilcoyne and Dr. John Hamilton, St. Mary's, Paula Steinhorst and employees at St. Clare Hospital; Jack and Mary Waterman and Mike Duncan for building our deck and ramp; friends at Sysco and all our relatives, neighbors and friends who came to visit and provided food. Your love, prayers and support is greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
