Braund, James Melvin "Jim"

James was born on April 14, 1947, in Elroy, Wis., to Melvin and Eleanor (Leist) Braund. Jim had a large family with six sisters and five brothers. He attended Royal High School and later, he married Phyllis Pfister, daughter of Albert and Hazel Pfister, from Big Spring, Wis., on April 24, 1976, at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church; they were the proud parents of Jeffrey and Carol Braund. He was a member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church where he was an usher. Jim worked for Sysco Foods in Baraboo, Wis., from 1978 until his retirement in 2012. After retirement, he worked at the JustAGame Fieldhouse in the Dells. He enjoyed helping his neighbors and loved mowing Watermans field for all the neighbor kids to play on. He liked helping friends do farm work, especially Tom and Janet Biermeier. Jim also loved listening to country music, playing cards and was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers.