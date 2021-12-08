Braund, Patricia M.

Beginning in the late 1970s, Pat worked alongside her husband in the Duesenberg II factory. She was the purchasing agent and knew every part that went into the creation of the automobile masterpieces.

Pat was a military wife and fulfilled the role admirably. When her husband, Richard, was called to active duty to Fort Lewis in 1960, she loaded up their two kids and moved for a year to Washington State. Through the years, Pat was on the arm of her husband during his U.S. Army National Guard career as he rose up the ranks to brigadier general. Pat was proof of the adage, "behind every great man there is a great woman."

Pat was a longtime member of the Elroy United Methodist Church. She was beloved by her community of Elroy and friendly to every person she met.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Richard I. Braund; her brother, Robert Phillips; sister, Ann Brown; brother-in-law, Tom Brown; and her parents.

Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Elroy Cemetery following the service. For online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.