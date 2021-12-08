Braund, Patricia M.

HILLSBORO - Patricia May Braund, 88, passed away Dec. 2, 2021, at Milestone Memory Care in Hillsboro, Wis., surrounded by loved ones.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Susan Knower of Baraboo, Wis.; son, Richard W. Braund of Fort Worth, Texas; eight grandchildren, Jay (Kayte) Knower, Tara (Nate) Juresh, Suzanne (Russell) Warye, Tanya Braund, Dana (Jonathan) Vlasak, Andrea (Corey Stussy) Braund, Alana Braund and Ian Braund; brother, Bill Lane; as well as eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat grew up in Mauston, Wis., and, after marrying Richard I. Braund, moved to Elroy where she lived the rest of her life.
Pat was known as Green Bay Packers' greatest fan. She wore her green and gold rhinestone Packers pin all through the year, not just football season. She kept meticulous notes of the stats of every game for decades.
Pat was the "mom" to three St. Bernards in her lifetime, with the last one weighing in at over 200 lbs. Pat loved her Saints.
Pat's family knew her as a lover of music – especially Elvis Presley's – a trait she would pass down to her children and grandchildren. It was not unusual to see her doing a little dance by herself in the kitchen. She could jitterbug like a pro and was a great dancer.
Beginning in the late 1970s, Pat worked alongside her husband in the Duesenberg II factory. She was the purchasing agent and knew every part that went into the creation of the automobile masterpieces.
Pat was a military wife and fulfilled the role admirably. When her husband, Richard, was called to active duty to Fort Lewis in 1960, she loaded up their two kids and moved for a year to Washington State. Through the years, Pat was on the arm of her husband during his U.S. Army National Guard career as he rose up the ranks to brigadier general. Pat was proof of the adage, "behind every great man there is a great woman."
Pat was a longtime member of the Elroy United Methodist Church. She was beloved by her community of Elroy and friendly to every person she met.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Richard I. Braund; her brother, Robert Phillips; sister, Ann Brown; brother-in-law, Tom Brown; and her parents.
Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Elroy Cemetery following the service. For online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)