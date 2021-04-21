 Skip to main content
Breese, Sister Debra
Breese, Sister Debra

MILWAUKEE - Sister Debra Breese, SDS, died April 17, 2021. Born Aug. 20, 1955, to Kenneth and Audrey (Gorecki) Wysiadlowski in Milwaukee, Wis., Sister Debra was professed nine years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She cherished her ministry as a recreation rehabilitation aide in the Tivoli facility at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, Wis.

Sister Debra is survived by her daughters, Stephanie and Wendolyn Breese; brother, Keith Wysiadlowski; sister, Pamela Wolter; and the Salvatorian Family. A private funeral service was held in Milwaukee. Memorials to Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.

Krause Funeral Home

9000 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53222

(414) 464-4640

Condolences to www.krausefuneralhome.com.

