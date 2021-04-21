Breese, Sister Debra

MILWAUKEE - Sister Debra Breese, SDS, died April 17, 2021. Born Aug. 20, 1955, to Kenneth and Audrey (Gorecki) Wysiadlowski in Milwaukee, Wis., Sister Debra was professed nine years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She cherished her ministry as a recreation rehabilitation aide in the Tivoli facility at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, Wis.