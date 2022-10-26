Nov. 28, 1950—Oct. 25, 2022

WAUPUN—Brenda Kathleen (Vande Zande) Merhalski, 71, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her home with family by her side.

Brenda was born November 28, 1950 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Harvey and Betty (Nyhuis) Vande Zande. Brenda was a 1968 graduate of Waupun High School.

In 1968 she married Richard Aalsma and then married Paul Merhalski in 1976. Brenda was employed at Shaler Co., Kastein Poultry Farm, Lauer’s Grocery, Waupun Furniture Strippers, Van’s Corner Drug, and Walmart Pharmacy, while having her own cake decorating business for over 40 years. Brenda is a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Paul; three children: Brent (Shirley) Aalsma of Troy, TX, Ricquel “Kelly” (Jeff) Straks of Fairwater, and Danielle (Jesse) Jones of Waupun; 13 grandchildren: Kristin (Mark) Laymen, Cody (Amanda) Aalsma, Breeanna, Kyra, and Shane Aalsma, Lauren (Jerrod) VanLoo, Jacob, Kole, and Brock Straks, Carter and Benet Veleke, and Amelia and Sofia Jones; three sisters: Clarice Rabe of Waupun, Lacinda Waehler of Oshkosh, and JoJean (Richard) DeMaa of Waupun; and nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, mother, father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law; and nephew, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral services for Brenda Merhalski will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, 20 Bly St., Waupun with Dr. Greg Schuringa officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.

Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Thank you to Dr. Teelin and Dr. Duma for the excellent care given to Brenda at UWM, as well as a special thank you to Dr. Jones, Dr. Vanderkoy, and all the staff at Fond du Lac Cancer Center. Also, thank you to Emily and Clarissa with Hospice Hope SSM.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.