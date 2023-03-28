May 19, 1951—March 25, 2023

REEDSBURG—Brenda L. Vogel, age 71, of Reedsburg, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by her family. She was born on May 19, 1951, in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of William and Darlene (Zimmerman) Replogle.

On October 18, 1973, Brenda was united in marriage to Carl F. Vogel. This marriage was blessed with two daughters. Brenda was employed as a Ward Clerk at the former Edward Snyder Nursing Home in Reedsburg for many years. She enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, the Packers and Badgers, and listening to music by Elvis. Brenda found comfort watching nature and wildlife and occasionally fishing.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Carl of Reedsburg; daughters: Tracy Kowalski (Jason Dobbs) of Richland Center, and Valerie (Jody) Fuller of Reedsburg; grandchildren: Christopher Bright, Kyle (Jessica) Hackney, Kacey (Nicholas) Lombard, Brenton Fuller, all of Reedsburg, Koleton Kowalski (fiance, Katelyn) of North Freedom, Ryan Fuller (Katie), and Kaylyn Fuller all of Reedsburg; great-grandchildren: Daniel Ward, Jaymeson Bright, Chase Hackney, Isla Lombard, Lucas Hackney, and Zayn Spears; sister, Christine (Doug) Colby of New Lisbon; dog, Baby Boo; nieces, nephews, many brothers and sisters-in-law along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gail; and niece, Jennifer McKittrick.

Private family services for Brenda L. Vogel will be held at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, followed by burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bullies-N-Friends at S4492 Belter Drive, North Freedom, WI 53951.