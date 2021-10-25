Breneman, Greg

TWO RIVERS—Greg Breneman, 56, formerly of Portage, Wis., went to be with the Lord on Oct. 16, 2021. Greg was a very strong willed man, which explains most people’s astonishment at his passing. He hid the extent of his deteriorating health from those around him.

Greg traveled the world leaving an impression on everyone he met. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and 4-wheel off-road-er. He loved anything in the sunshine and had the patience of a saint where his grandkids were concerned. He was a Renaissance man and could do anything he put his mind to. Greg was a commercial electrician for decades and loved the field. An adrenaline junkie, he lived by the motto “Ride it like you stole it!” He will be remembered by many for his adventurous stories, quick wit, fighting spirit, and his love for his family. Mostly he was “just Grampa Greg” and will be deeply missed.