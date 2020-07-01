Breneman, LeRoy H.

LeRoy began his working career as an independent carpenter and cement worker. He spent 39 years at Kayser Ford in Madison, first as a mechanic and finally as Director of Service, retiring in 1991. He continued to work part-time for the next 15 years for the Kayser and Gordy Boucher car dealerships in Madison. LeRoy was a Poynette School Board member and president from 1965 to 1977. He was an avid hunter who greatly enjoyed an annual deer hunting trip with friends to the north woods near Washburn. He also enjoyed hunting pheasants with his dogs, Duke and Sandy, and fishing on Lake Wisconsin and the Wisconsin River. He possessed many skills, including carving and woodcraft, resulting in a signature Monte Carlo-style gun stock that he made for each of his children's Savage rifles.