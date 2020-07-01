Breneman, LeRoy H.

POYNETTE/LODI – LeRoy H. Breneman, age 92, passed away peacefully at Our House in Lodi on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
LeRoy was born on March 23, 1928, in Leeds, the son of Lester and Ed Dena Breneman.
LeRoy began his working career as an independent carpenter and cement worker. He spent 39 years at Kayser Ford in Madison, first as a mechanic and finally as Director of Service, retiring in 1991. He continued to work part-time for the next 15 years for the Kayser and Gordy Boucher car dealerships in Madison. LeRoy was a Poynette School Board member and president from 1965 to 1977. He was an avid hunter who greatly enjoyed an annual deer hunting trip with friends to the north woods near Washburn. He also enjoyed hunting pheasants with his dogs, Duke and Sandy, and fishing on Lake Wisconsin and the Wisconsin River. He possessed many skills, including carving and woodcraft, resulting in a signature Monte Carlo-style gun stock that he made for each of his children's Savage rifles.
He is survived by his children, Scott (Cheri) Breneman of Wausau, Robyn (Phil) Vanko of Racine, Todd (Sally) Breneman of Menomonie and Tracy (Suzie) Breneman of Orfordville; grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends including a special friend, Connie Nelson of Poynette. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ed Dena Breneman, his wife Cora, and his sisters Beverly Paske, Elizabeth Schlender and June Fiske.
In his final years at Our House, LeRoy was blessed with wonderful care from the staff and compassionately looked after by the Director, Jan. The family would like to thank Our House for the love and compassion for LeRoy and the family. After entering Our House following a stroke in 2014, LeRoy received a daily visit from his loving sister June, that he so looked forward to until she passed away earlier in 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Valley View Pavilion, 300 Park St., in Poynette. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
