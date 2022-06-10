Brennan Wegener

May 27, 1988—June 3, 2022

Brennan’s story started on May 27, 1988, when a beautiful, brown-eyed baby boy entered the world, full of energy, and changed it for the better. Born to Brian and Lisa, Brennan was a spunky, energetic young boy who danced his little heart out, and later grew to be a man who had a heart that longed to change the world . . . Sadly, his light burned out far too soon, and long before any of us were ready, as Brennan went home to his Lord and Savior on June 3, 2022.

Brennan was proud to have served in the US Air Force, where he was involved in two tours overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was also a Chaplain to various organizations such as the Legion Post 243 in Plymouth, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department, and the Military Veterans Motorcycle Association. He was a son, brother, uncle, friend, and a devout follower of Jesus. He was a true, authentic Warrior in his life, and while he endured many struggles, there was no one with a bigger heart or willingness to help others than him.

Brennan found purpose and meaning in his life by giving his time to others, leading various ministries, helping his fellow veterans, speaking at events, putting on fundraisers, running support groups, and loving his family with his whole heart.

His faith was stronger than most and he helped not only his family, but hundreds of other people to develop a deeper faith in Christ.

Brennan had worth, value, and purpose on this earth, and it has been contagious and spread to so many others. We have, and will always cherish his generosity, humor, vulnerability, passion, and strong convictions.

Brennan is survived by his two beautiful young boys: Landen and Isaiah Wegener; his best friend and service dog, Midnight; his parents Jeff and Lisa Collien; siblings: Ashley (Eric) Schmitz, Brooke (Derrick) Straks, and Jaden Collien; six nieces and nephews; and a countless number of friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.

Brennan was preceded in death by his father, Brian Wegener, grandmother Geraldine Moldenhauer, and grandfathers Herman Moldenhauer, Vernon Kehrmeyer, and Richard Wegener.

If anyone wonders how to help—PLEASE . . . carry on Brennan’s legacy by being kind to others, helpful to those in need, non-judgmental to those who are different, and by reaching out to someone who you know is struggling. Continue to reach out and let them know you love them and care for them. Tell them that they are valuable, and that they have meaning in your life. Help them to not feel alone in their struggle—big or small. As a human, on earth there is suffering, but there is also joy . . . AND- there is free will. Use that free will in a way that gives YOU purpose and meaning too, in your life. This is what would truly make Brennan happy.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Horicon Bank of Waupun in Brennan’s name.

Funeral services for Brennan Wegener will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Waupun with Pastor Gwen Loomans and Pastor Jessica Oosterhouse officiating. Military honors will be provided. A Celebration of Life will take place at The Rock Country Club in Waupun from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.