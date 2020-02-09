Brent T. Mueller, 52, Hustisford

HUSTISFORD - Brent T. Mueller, 52, of Hustisford, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home from natural causes.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Hustisford City Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Loescher of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Hustisford officiating. A Celebration of Life will take place from 1–4 p.m. at Hustisford Town Hall, N3906 County Rd. EE, Hustisford, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Brent Tyler Mueller was born on Oct. 26, 1967, in Watertown, the son of Marlin and Lorraine (nee Schindelhauer) Mueller. He graduated from Bethany Lutheran School in Hustisford in 1982. He was a graduate of Hustisford High School with the class of 1986. He attended school to become an electrician. Brent had been employed at Jones Intercable for 15 years later known as Charter Communications. He also worked at Us Tank Alliance as well as other various jobs. He was the proud inventor of the self-proclaimed, ‘beer light’. He enjoyed woodworking and loved watching his boys’ sports and activities.

Brent is survived by his children, Coltin Mueller, Casimir Mueller and Riley Mueller, all of Beaver Dam; step-son, Devan Zarczynski; mother, Lorraine Mueller of Hustisford; siblings, Keith (Joy) Mueller of Neosho, Scott (friend, June) Mueller of Hustisford and Jay (Shelly) Mueller of Hustisford; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father on March 5, 2010; brother, Todd Mueller; as well as his sister-in-law, Rachel Mueller.