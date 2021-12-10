Brescia, Richard D.

BARABOO - Richard D. Brescia, 82, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Richard, son of Dominick and Ida Brescia, was born on Aug. 14, 1939. Richard was a man of many different traits. You could often find him wrenching away at the many race cars in the garage, building old cars, or sitting at his bar he owned with his wife, Josephine, Poor Richard's in Baraboo.
Richard and Josephine moved to Baraboo in 1985 when they opened Poor Richard's, and he continued to own and operate it up until his death. Richard enjoyed many weekends at car shows with Jo by his side, showing off his many street rods that he has built. If he wasn't there, he was often found in the pits at the many local small racetracks with himself in the driver seat and his son, Kevin, or the many other guys that have driven for him over the years. Many know Richard for his stubbornness, but if he could help you in any way, he would do whatever he could. He was always known for his words of wisdom, as he has shared many of them with so many and has touched so many. To know Richard was to love Richard.
Richard is survived by his children, Kevin Felt of Baraboo and his children, Kyle, Matthew, and Lillianna Felt, and Aimee and Matt DeMars of La Valle and their children, Logan and Ryan DeMars. He is also survived by his children from his first marriage, Vicki (Jay) Seaman, Debra (Don Carroll) Staton, Jeffrey (Kristy) Brescia, Kristine Craker, and Richard Brescia Jr.; grandchildren, David, Daniel, Morgan Smith, Taylor Mills, Lacey, Nicholas, Tanner Craker, Kayley, Skyylar, Austen Brescia, and Jenna Brescia; and great-grandchildren, Lorelai, Grayson, Dominic Smith, Amelia Hoffman and Briar Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Ida; and his wife, Josephine.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME in Baraboo, Wis., with visitation taking place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the service. The family would like you to join them for lunch at Poor Richard's following the burial.
The family would also like to send their heartfelt thank you to the staff on 4 East at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care and their attention to Richard.
