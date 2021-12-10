Brescia, Richard D.

BARABOO - Richard D. Brescia, 82, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Richard, son of Dominick and Ida Brescia, was born on Aug. 14, 1939. Richard was a man of many different traits. You could often find him wrenching away at the many race cars in the garage, building old cars, or sitting at his bar he owned with his wife, Josephine, Poor Richard's in Baraboo.

Richard and Josephine moved to Baraboo in 1985 when they opened Poor Richard's, and he continued to own and operate it up until his death. Richard enjoyed many weekends at car shows with Jo by his side, showing off his many street rods that he has built. If he wasn't there, he was often found in the pits at the many local small racetracks with himself in the driver seat and his son, Kevin, or the many other guys that have driven for him over the years. Many know Richard for his stubbornness, but if he could help you in any way, he would do whatever he could. He was always known for his words of wisdom, as he has shared many of them with so many and has touched so many. To know Richard was to love Richard.