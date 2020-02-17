Brett James Slone, 37, Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC - Brett James Slone, 37, precious and beloved son of Gilmer and Audrey (Dolgner) Slone, passed away at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 14, 2020, from natural causes related to alcoholism.
Brett was born in Fairbanks, AK on July 30, 1982. He attended elementary and high school in Titusville, FL and Hindman, KY. Brett was a Rogers Scholar and a Governor's Scholar. He earned a BFA in Fine Arts with a computer science minor from the University of Kentucky. His career spanned Hazard, KY, Lexington, KY, Greensboro, NC, and Charlotte, NC. A lifelong computer nerd, Brett never met a computer language he couldn't (and didn't) master. His career focus was web development, and he worked as a senior front-end web developer for several large corporations in North Carolina, including Belk and Ally Financial.
Brett was brilliant, intelligent, witty, and charismatic. He loved to travel, experience new adventures, and tell stories. He considered Charlotte, NC home for most of his adult life.
Brett is survived by his parents, Gilmer and Audrey (Dolgner) Slone, his sister Katrina Slone (Nick Webb), Teays Valley, WV, and his brothers, Richard Scott Slone (Rodelyn), Frankfort, KY and Perry Wiertsema (Anja Hobbelen), of The Hague, Netherlands. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, M.V. and Kansas Slone, and Helmuth Dolgner, Violet and Gerald McElroy.
A private, family memorial will be held to honor his life.
