Sept. 10, 1969—Oct. 30, 2022

SPARTA—Brett Lee Jankowski, age 53, of Sparta passed away peacefully, outside, surrounded by family on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

He enjoyed various hobbies, such as hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and many other outdoor activities. Most of all riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. When they were younger he especially enjoyed taking them to the Monster Trucks.

He worked alongside his brother, Kurt, at Kurt’s Shop. In the past, he also did roofing, heating and cooling, bartending, farming, and bar bouncing. He was a jack of all trades, master to none.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi Jankowski; mother, Judith Jankowski; in-laws, Barb and Jerry Larson; children: Skylar Jankowski, Tiffany (Andrew) Para, and Stephanie Spencer; step-children: Amanda (Shawn) Winecke, Lydia Waddell, and Elijah Waddell; siblings: Sara (Adam) Gigous, Jessica (Jason) Davis, Diane Schreck, Jaci (Tim) Wenz, Corey Jankowski, Karen (Jamie) Judd, Nancy (Kent) Koller, Wesley (Maureen) Jankowski, Kathie (Clay) Foreman, Kurt Jankowski, and Sandi Jankowski; grandchildren: Alexis, Nathan, Zander, Ryder, Jason, Carter, Natalia, Izabella, and Myah; as well as many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Brett was preceded in death by his father, Jack Jankowski; father-in-law, Gerald Norman; step-daughter, Fawn Waddell; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., on December 3, 2022 at Club 16, in Sparta. A plan for a second Celebration of Life and Ride of Remembrance is being planned in Baraboo for next spring/summer.

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.