Oct. 17, 1996—March 11, 2023

RANDOLPH—Brett Robert Christian passed away at his home in Randolph, WI on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the age of 26.

Funeral services for Brett will be held at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. Visitation for Brett will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Tn of Theresa.

Brett was born on October 17, 1996, to Keith Christian and Rachel Foust in Beaver Dam, WI. He was currently employed at Highland Campus in Sun Prairie as a Maintenance Tech, where he always enjoyed putting a smile on the face of staff and the residents.

Brett left a lasting impression on all of us. His heart was as big as his sense of humor. Brett had a passion for family and friends and loved spending time with them, especially his best friend and brother, Adam. Brett enjoyed football and wrestling when in school and had qualified for Nationals in Iowa where he placed 4th in wrestling.

Brett was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan and rarely missed a game.

As Brett would say, “Until we meet again breh”.

Brett is survived by his father, Keith (fiancee Brenda Pagel) Christian; his mother, Rachel (Jesse Mallon) Foust; sister, Chelsea (Justin) Talley; brother, Adam Christian; paternal grandparents, Dale (Joy) Christian, Carla (Bill Westerhausen) Benzel; maternal grandparents: Al (Cathy) Foust; and niece, Riverlyn Talley. Brett is further survived by many friends and other relatives.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com