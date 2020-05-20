Breunig, Ralph Ewald

Ralph was born at home on the Breunig farm on Jan. 11, 1937, to the late Conrad and Veronica (Eckstein) Breunig. He attended and graduated from Sauk City High School, class of 1957. Ralph was united in marriage to Marcella Anhalt on May 30, 1966, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City. Together, Ralph and Marcella raised their family at their dairy farm in the Roxbury Township, a farm that's been in Ralph's family for almost 100 years. Ralph enjoyed his earlier years playing softball under the lights in Roxbury and instilling his hard work ethic into his children. His faith was important to him; he was member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church and the Blackhawk Chapter of the K.C's. Ralph looked forward to family events and deer hunts on the farmland. He could often be found cheering on the Packers, Brewers, watching sports and completing puzzles. Ralph kept himself involved in the farm as often as he could, driving the Kubota to check fields, spending hours in the tractor and bobcat when needed and was always willing to lend a hand.